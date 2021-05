WWE has officially announced SummerSlam will take place on August 21, 2021 “from a summer destination location” as WWE continues to expand its reopening efforts. WWE has been running events out of the ThunderDome, with virtual fans, in various parts of Florida including the University of South Florida in Tampa where it currently airs Raw and SmackDown. In fact, SummerSlam’s return to live crowds on August 21 will also mark the one-year anniversary of WWE launching the ThunderDome.