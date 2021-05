A new study to assess the population of birds in the wild has found there could be close to 50 billion individuals around the world – about six for every human on Earth. The research, published in the journal PNAS, applied citizen science and an artificial intelligence algorithm to estimate the abundance of each of the 9,700 known bird species, including flightless avians like the emu and penguin, currently in the wild.According to the team of scientists, including those from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia, the study was able to compile a dataset covering almost all...