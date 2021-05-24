newsbreak-logo
Netflix Could Be Designing More Immersive 'Gaming' Experiences

By Jack O'Dwyer
Cover picture for the articleNetflix, the prolific film and television streaming service, could be branching out to more immersive experiences. It appears that Netflix's experiment with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch performed better than originally thought. The company has made moves recently to inch itself closer to the gaming sphere, including several adaptations from Assassin's Creed to DOTA. Allegedly, they've sought help curating further investments--potentially on Netflix and beyond.

