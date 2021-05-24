Netflix Could Be Designing More Immersive 'Gaming' Experiences

AT&T announced Monday that it intends to spin off WarnerMedia and merge the mass media conglomerate with Discovery Inc. under a newly formed publicly traded company. AT&T investors will control 71% of the NewCo—in large part because of the sports assets WarnerMedia brings to the table. Media consultant Ed Desser (president, Desser Sports Media) said the alliance is the latest indication that sports content will not be marginalized as streaming plays an increasingly pivotal role within the media ecosystem. “It shows sports still matter—and will continue to matter—in a major way,” Desser said. “You can’t really have a streaming service with broad appeal without a representative sample of key sports.”