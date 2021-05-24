Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Reshoots Currently Underway
In a recent Twitch live stream, actor Robbie Amell (Code 8) has confirmed that he’s currently back on the set of Sony Pictures and Constantin Films’ Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City to start filming the reshoots for the upcoming reboot film. This comes five months after the new film adaptation completed its principal photography. It is currently scheduled for a November 24, 2021, theatrical release, which sees Welcome to Raccoon City going up against Disney’s new animated film Encanto and Ridley Scott’s crime drama pic Gucci starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga.www.comingsoon.net