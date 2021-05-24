newsbreak-logo
FIFA

Fellaini FIFA 21: How to Complete the CSL TOTS SBC

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFellaini FIFA 21 CSL Team of the Season SBC went live as the Chinese league and Eredivisie cards entered packs on May 24. EA Sports releases a new minor league Team of the Season squad each Monday during the promotion. These content releases are preceded by a new major league entering packs on the upcoming Friday. EA Sports dropped two new squads on May 24 for double the content. Additionally, Marouane Fellaini received a TOTS item as an SBC.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marouane Fellaini
