Defiance recorded its sixth straight victory and second straight over a state-ranked Division I opponent as the Bulldogs knocked off visiting Findlay 4-0 on Monday evening. The win is the third shutout in the last five games for Defiance (17-4, No. 4 Division II OHSBCA), this time led by standout junior Jayden Jerger. The DHS fireballer went the distance in a five-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking two to improve to 8-0 on the year.