newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dorrance, KS

Bethold Joseph "B.J." Hirt

Salina Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln NE- Bethold Joseph "B.J." Hirt, 81, died on May 21 in Lincoln, Neb., after a short battle with cancer. He was a wonderful father, husband, teacher, scientist, master woodworker and friend to anybody who stopped by the shop in his garage to chat. He was kind and gentle and generous in many unassuming ways; a hard-working farm kid to the core. Born in 1940 to Bethold and Evelyn Hirt, he grew up in Dorrance, Kan., and graduated from Dorrance High School, Fort Hays State College and Kansas State University, where he earned his PhD in 1968. He was a tall fellow and loved sports. His high school team won the 1956 Kansas State Basketball Championship (Div. BB), and he went on to play basketball at Fort Hays State. He also played a mean trombone when he was young.

www.salina.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorrance, KS
Local
Kansas Basketball
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Wilson, KS
City
Lincoln, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Country Roads#Wayne State College#Kansas State University#Dorrance High School#Fort Hays State College#K State#Lincoln High School#The History Channel#Jeopardy#Maser Love Funeral Home#St Joseph Parish#Obituary Lincoln Ne#Master#Kan#Neb#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Kansas StateAgriculture Online

Wheat Tour to face soggy Kansas fields

For the next three days, a parade of vehicles will travel rain-soaked Kansas roads to assess the 2021 wheat crop. They could find a wheat crop as good as any in recent memory. This year’s Wheat Quality Council Hard Winter Wheat Tour comes two weeks after the norm, which gives the tourists a chance to see a more mature wheat crop.
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Kansas lobbyist charged with aggravated battery for crash

TOPEKA, Kan. — A criminal complaint alleges lobbyist James Gardner had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time of a February crash that injured his passenger. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the complaint which was filed May 6 charges Gardner with aggravated battery committed...
Kansas StateLJWORLD

Kansas track takes home 3 individual titles at Big 12 Outdoor Championship

The Kansas track and field program added two more individual titles on the final day of the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Manhattan on Sunday. Sophomore Zach Bradford won pole vault, while sophomore Rylee Anderson was victorious in high jump to help KU finish with three individual champions on the weekend. Senior Gleb Dudarev won the hammer throw competition while setting a meet and facility record on the first day of the three-day event.
Russell County, KSGreat Bend Tribune

District Magistrate Judge Marty Clark retires

TOPEKA — District Magistrate Judge Marty Clark, who serves in Russell County, retired May 1 after 23 years of service. Clark has been a magistrate judge since 1998. Russell County is part of the 20th Judicial District, which also includes Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, and Stafford counties. “I became a judge...