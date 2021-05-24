Lincoln NE- Bethold Joseph "B.J." Hirt, 81, died on May 21 in Lincoln, Neb., after a short battle with cancer. He was a wonderful father, husband, teacher, scientist, master woodworker and friend to anybody who stopped by the shop in his garage to chat. He was kind and gentle and generous in many unassuming ways; a hard-working farm kid to the core. Born in 1940 to Bethold and Evelyn Hirt, he grew up in Dorrance, Kan., and graduated from Dorrance High School, Fort Hays State College and Kansas State University, where he earned his PhD in 1968. He was a tall fellow and loved sports. His high school team won the 1956 Kansas State Basketball Championship (Div. BB), and he went on to play basketball at Fort Hays State. He also played a mean trombone when he was young.