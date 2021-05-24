newsbreak-logo
Los Angeles, CA

Acquaint Yourself With the Backbone Trail, L.A.’s Wildest Walk

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 4 days ago
“Pristine backcountry” isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when someone mentions Los Angeles. But the nearby Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area offers a surprisingly easy escape from potholes and population density. Hiding in plain view above (insert your least favorite L.A. freeway), the 153,000 acres of sage-covered slopes and oaky canyons are laced with over 500 miles of hiking trails stretching from central L.A.’s Griffith Park to outer Malibu. Home to more than 1,000 plant and 500 animal species, it’s been called the world’s largest urban national park.

Winding through it all is the Backbone Trail, one of the longest continuous trails in Southern California. At 67 miles, it threads through one of the largest Mediterranean-type ecosystems on Earth. It doesn’t take long to completely forget you’re near a mega-city better known for crushing dreams than recharging souls, yet the route is largely unknown, even to locals.

Thru-hiking urban SoCal’s answer to the Appalachian Trail in one shot isn’t really an option at present given the shortage of campgrounds. The best way to bag the Backbone is by spreading it out over several day hikes. Two favorite legs are found at opposite ends of the trail. For A-list cityscape views with prime Pacific Palisades people-watching, the Backbone’s eastern trailhead at Will Rogers State Historic Park starts 20 miles from downtown. For vertiginous, front-row Pacific Coast hiking you can often have all to yourself (seriously), the place to start is the trail’s western terminus at Point Mugu State Park in Ventura County.

HobbiesPosted by
Mens Journal

The Ultimate Primitive Camping Checklist for Overlanders

There’s nothing quite like camping in a spot that’s all yours—pure solitude unobstructed by anything aside from maybe a few resident critters and gusts of the wind. Imagine nothing but you, a fire (if permitted), and the night sky, away from the crowds and commotion. Its an ideal, idyllic experience—and...
RecipesPosted by
Mens Journal

Grill Masters Share Their Secrets for Better BBQ

You already know that meat plus fire equals magic. Now is the season to marinate in these next-level secrets to raising your grill game. Here are the top tips for better BBQ. The “manager’s special” bin at Meat Mart is fine if you’re just flipping some sliders. But to join the grill-master pantheon, look to higher powers.
CarsPosted by
Mens Journal

A Great Hang: 9 Hammocks Made for Sleeping Under the Stars

If you’ve ever taken a relaxing summer siesta in a hammock, you already understand the appeal of camping in one. Hammocks offer real advantages for a solo adventurer willing to swap a tent for a comfortable sling in the trees: Fewer bugs crawl into bed, and there’s no soggy ground and no poky roots. Plus, these portable shelters—that pair with rain flies and bug nets, if they’re not already attached—pack smaller than most tents and set up just about anywhere there are trees.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mens Journal

Flying Dog Brewery Saltwater Taffy IPA: Summer Beer Fit for the Boardwalk

Those who summered on the Eastern Shore, specifically along the beach-front boardwalks of Maryland and Delaware, are intimately familiar with Dolle’s saltwater taffy. This beach-town institution has been selling the sweet treat to locals and tourists alike since 1910—subsequently becoming the bane of dentists by threatening to remove fillings of those addicted to the tasty taffy. Now, Flying Dog Brewery, known for its award-winning Pale Ale and often-outlandish sudsy brews, has teamed up with the iconic candy maker to produce a limited run of Saltwater Taffy IPA.
EducationPosted by
Mens Journal

Class Is in Session at the School of Trout and Other Adventure Schools

John Juracek, one of the best fly-casting teachers on the planet, squints at my reach-cast and tells me to tweak the finish with a bigger sweep of my arm. Then Juracek moves down the row of students, critiquing, slapping his leg with a yellow section of rod as if it were Patton’s riding crop. We’re standing on a grassy lawn at one of the best adventure schools in the U.S., beside a slow slide of Idaho’s famed Henry’s Fork. We’re casting into hula hoops at 20 paces. “You must work to achieve enlightenment. It must be hard before it is easy,” Juracek says. “Or whatever.” He cracks a sly grin.
