(Des Moines, IA) — Around 300 of the top skateboarders in the world are at the new Lauridsen Skatepark in Des Moines. The Dew Tour begins today (Thursday) and will serve as the final Olympic qualifying event for skateboarding in the U-S. The sport makes it Olympic debut in Tokyo. Lauridsen Skatepark is the largest in America and opened to locals earlier this month. Des Moines leaders expect the event to bring in four- to five-million dollars in revenue. Tickets are sold out for the four-day event.