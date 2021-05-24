Recharging as an Educator

Working as an educator is one of the most rewarding jobs you can have, but it also demands a lot of energy. Burnout is a very real problem among teachers, even those who genuinely love their jobs. The last few months of the school year are the hardest since that’s when it feels like everything comes to a head, but it’s also why the summer break is so welcome. It’s your chance to take a break from teaching and recharge your batteries. How you go about that will be up to you, but here are some tips that might help.