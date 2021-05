So much has happened in the past year and a half — our lives and livelihoods were upended by a pandemic. Change happened all around us. What if we want to change ourselves?. The field of behavioral science has some answers. Author and researcher Katy Milkman of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School is out with a new book, How to Change, that's packed with research-backed paths to personal growth. Science has tried-and-tested methods to help us stop procrastinating, save more money and make healthier choices. She says that if we apply these lessons more widely, they have life-lengthening and even lifesaving potential.