The final four "American Idol" contestants are leaving it all on the stage — though one contestant was notably absent from this week's episode. On Sunday's show, which aired live coast-to-coast, the four remaining singers took on songs by their own personal idols, receiving guidance from guest mentor Finneas O'Connell — a singer, songwriter and record producer who goes by the mononym Finneas. The contestants later returned to sing original singles, followed by songs they performed earlier in their "Idol" journeys.