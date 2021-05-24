Rogue Valley News, Monday 5/24 – FEMA and Jackson County Covid-19 Pop Up Vaccine Clinics, Rural Metro Fire and ODF looking into Causes of Two Separate Fires in Josephine County

UPDATE – Homicide Investigation – Josephine County – 05/04/21. On March 24, 2021, investigators from the Josephine County Major Crime Team, which consists of the Oregon State Police, Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, Josephine County District Attorney’s Office, and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office began a homicide investigation of Paul Folk and Daniel Hill. On May 3, 2021, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Michael Moehring was arrested in Linn County on a warrant related to the double homicide investigation. Law enforcement officers from the Eugene Police Department, The US Marshall’s Office, and the Oregon State Police SWAT contacted Moehring in a rest area and he was taken into custody without incident. The investigators from the Oregon State Police, Grants Pass Police Department, and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office are appreciative of the great work everyone involved did to ensure the safe arrest of Moehring.