Josephine County, OR

Rogue Valley News, Monday 5/24 – FEMA and Jackson County Covid-19 Pop Up Vaccine Clinics, Rural Metro Fire and ODF looking into Causes of Two Separate Fires in Josephine County

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest news stories and stories of interest in the Rogue Valley from the digital home of Southern Oregon, from Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Today– A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

#Southern Oregon#Covid 19 Vaccine#Oregon Legislature#Lake County#Rogue Valley News#Wynne Broadcasting#Columbia#Polk#Moderna 132 924#Johnson Johnson#Oha#Icu#Oregonians#The Oregon Lottery#Congress#Douglas Co#Rogue Food Unites#Oregon Board Of Forestry#Oregon Dept Of Forestry#Coos
Oregon StateKDRV

Oregon nears 200,000 total Covid-19 cases

SALEM, Ore-- On Saturday the Oregon Health Authority announced another 751 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus along with three additional deaths. With those 751 new cases, Oregon is less than 5,000 cases away from reaching 200,000 total cases according to OHA. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19...
Lake County, ORKTVZ

Gov. Brown decides against closing Lakeview minimum-security prison

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A minimum-security state prison in southern Oregon that was slated to close in 2022 will remain open. The Herald and News reports that Gov. Kate Brown told the Lake County Prison Committee this week that the Warner Creek Correctional Facility will stay open through the rest of her term.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Natural gas terminal plans in Oregon on pause

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A major West Coast liquified natural gas pipeline and export terminal is officially on pause after state reversals of two of its dredging permits last week. Jordan Cove Energy Project manager and associate general counsel, Donald Sullivan, filed a letter Tuesday with the Federal Energy...
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Fire season to begin in Southern Oregon counties

Fire Season on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) Southwest Oregon District in Southern Oregon counties is set to begin this week. Jackson and Josephine County will officially declare fire season beginning Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. Klamath and Lake Counties will officially declare fire...
Collegesnbc16.com

SOU President says science and rational behind vaccine requirement

ASHLAND, Ore. — Southern Oregon University has joined the list of universities in Oregon that will require COVID-19 vaccinations next fall for all students and employees. "We're an educational institution and we believe in science and rationality. We have been providing information encouraging our students to be critical thinkers and evaluate all of the information that comes their way," said SOU President Linda Schott.
Jackson County, ORKDRV

Fema plans multiple vaccination clinics across Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore-- Fema has partnered with Jackson County Public Health, Rogue Food Unites and the Department of Health Services to provide free Covid-19 vaccines across Southern Oregon to under-served communities. The two dose Pfizer vaccine will be given at every pop up event for anyone 16 years or older. Parent consent is not needed to receive the vaccine and identification is not required. Both first and second doses will be provided at each pop up event.
Coos Bay, ORHerald and News

Jordan Cove pipeline project on pause

Following state reversals of two of its dredging permits last week, development of the Jordan Cove Energy Project is officially on pause. Donald Sullivan, the project’s manager and associate general counsel, filed a letter with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday citing a laundry list of state permit denials that prevent the project from moving forward despite a federal approval from the agency.
Medford, ORKDRV

New airline Avelo begins service between Medford and Los Angeles

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley International Medford Airport is now host to new routes from a new airline. Avelo Airlines, the first new U.S. mainline airline in almost 15 years, starts service between Medford and the Los Angeles area this week. Avelo boasts "one-way fares starting at $19," and...
Oregon Statebasinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 5/6 – More Covid-19 Vaccination Events Happening for 16 & Older from Sky Lakes Medical Center and Klamath Health Partnership

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
AccidentsRegister-Guard

Hiker dies after fall on Southern Oregon's Rogue River Trail

A Washington hiker died on Tuesday after injuries sustained during a fall from Southern Oregon's Rogue River Trail. Ernest Bolz, 77, of Wenatchee, Washington, was airlifted from the remote pathway to Merlin Airport where he was pronounced dead, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. The Rogue River Trail is...
Josephine County, ORifiberone.com

Wenatchee man dies while hiking in southern Oregon

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - A Wenatchee man died in a reported fall while hiking Tuesday in southern Oregon. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an injured hiker Tuesday night on the Rogue River Trail, about an hour north of Brookings, Ore. The message was received from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center through a personal satellite tracker.
Oregon StatePosted by
EDNPub

Oregon State Police requesting the public’s assistance with unlawful taking of Buck Deer- Wasco County

UPDATE – Homicide Investigation – Josephine County – 05/04/21. On March 24, 2021, investigators from the Josephine County Major Crime Team, which consists of the Oregon State Police, Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, Josephine County District Attorney’s Office, and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office began a homicide investigation of Paul Folk and Daniel Hill. On May 3, 2021, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Michael Moehring was arrested in Linn County on a warrant related to the double homicide investigation. Law enforcement officers from the Eugene Police Department, The US Marshall’s Office, and the Oregon State Police SWAT contacted Moehring in a rest area and he was taken into custody without incident. The investigators from the Oregon State Police, Grants Pass Police Department, and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office are appreciative of the great work everyone involved did to ensure the safe arrest of Moehring.
Josephine County, ORijpr.org

Q&A On 'Extreme Risk' And Other COVID Issues

Just a few hours after our COVID Q&A on April 27th, the expected hammer came down: Jackson, Klamath, and Josephine Counties were going back into "Extreme Risk" status. The designation increases restrictions, banning activities like indoor dining. County status will now be reviewed weekly, so affected counties could see their lot improved as soon as Friday, May 7th.