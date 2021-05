• There seems to be no new develop- ment in regard to the telephone injunc- tion matter in this city at present, except that the attorney for the Bell Telephone Co., D.E.Palmer, of Topeka, called Atty. W.L. Cunningham over the long distance phone this morning and asked him to have the injunction in the case against the collection of the advanced rates, dissolved in the district court. Mr. Palmer gave as his reason for asking this dismissal ... that the case was of the same nature as the Hutchinson case, and that the state supreme court had decided against the city of Hutchinson, in a recent decision.