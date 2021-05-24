HS Baseball Playoffs: Regional Semifinals Schedule

ROCKWALL, TX (May 11, 2021) Meet Devin Hinnant, who was recently hired on as Sports Director for the J.E.R. Chilton YMCA at Rockwall. The 28-year-old has a B.S.E. in Health Education from the University of Kansas, and a M.S. in Health, Human Performance & Recreation from Pittsburgh State University. Upon graduating from college, Hinnant worked for a healthcare IT company in Kansas City. A few years in he found he missed being around youth and sports, so he began officiating sports at the Kansas City YMCA. After a month he became a part-time coordinator, and a year later was promoted to full-time Sports Director. During his career, he has also been a part of helping to open and manage a large sports facility in Kansas City called Hy-Vee Arena and has worked for the Kansas City Chiefs in community outreach.