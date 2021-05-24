newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Woodlands, TX

HS Baseball Playoffs: Regional Semifinals Schedule

By JD Hurd II
Woodlands Online& LLC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- In year one of their first 6A season, the Grand Oaks Grizzlies have put together a phenomenal year that includes a District 13 championship and a playoff run that has now reached the UIL Region II Semifinals. The Grizzlies are coming off of a memorable sweep...

www.woodlandsonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockwall, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Tomball, TX
City
The Woodlands, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Sports
Rockwall, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Game Awards#Hs Baseball Playoffs#The Grand Oaks Grizzlies#Rockwall Heath#Texas A M#Rockwall Yellowjackets#Brazos Valley Bombers#Nutrabolt Stadium#Phenomenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
The Woodlands, TXHouston Chronicle

RUGBY: Woodlands boys, girls each win state championships

It was two years in the making, but the Woodlands Youth Rugby high school boys rugby team was finally able to defend their state championship in Division I. The Wolfpack dominated West Houston 57-0 Saturday afternoon in Austin to go back-to-back with their 2019 title. The 2020 season was canceled from mid-March on due to COVID-19.
Wylie, TXwylienews.com

Wylie falls short against Rockwall in game three

Wylie battled back to force a game three, but eventually fell short in the UIL 6A Region II quarterfinals. The Pirates couldn’t keep the Lady Jackets off of the scoresheet, dropping game three by a final score of 14-6. Wylie took an initial lead in the top of the first inning, but Rockwall quickly tied the game and scored five runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good. Rockwall had 19 hits in the game.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas Football: Finebaum thinks Jimbo is a ‘safer bet’ than Sark

SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge jokes with Paul Finebaum about the rain hitting his bald head at Ayers Hall before the Alabama game Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Ut Bama 08. A big looming debate involves which head coach between the Texas football program and...
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Cypress, TXyourconroenews.com

BASEBALL: Kerbow leads The Woodlands to Game 1 victory

CYPRESS — From the very first pitch, Dylan Kerbow was locked in. The Woodlands’ senior right-hander was lights-out during a 5-0 road victory over Cypress Ranch in Game 1 of the Region II-6A area playoffs Thursday evening. Kerbow, a Texas State signee, allowed just four hits and one walk during...
The Woodlands, TXyourconroenews.com

SOFTBALL: The Woodlands takes series lead with Game 1 win

The Woodlands topped Cypress Woods 9-4 in Game 1 of a Region II-6A quarterfinal series Thursday at Tomball Memorial. The Lady Highlanders (21-13) and Wildcats meet again at 6 p.m. Friday in Game 2 at Cypress Park. On Thursday, The Woodlands was led by a 3 for 4, four RBI...
The Woodlands, TXyourconroenews.com

BASEBALL: TWCA falls to Lutheran South in state semifinals

The Woodlands Christian Academy saw its season come to a close with a 1-0 loss to Lutheran South in the TAPPS Division II state semifinals Wednesday in Waco. The Warriors (19-11) received a standout pitching performance from senior Payton Moser, who scattered seven hits and one earned run across six innings. He finished with six strikeouts and walked one.
The Woodlands, TXHouston Chronicle

GIRLS GOLF: The Woodlands slips to ninth-place finish at state

GEORGETOWN — It was a gloomy day on the golf course and, unfortunately, the results reflected that for The Woodlands. The Lady Highlanders slipped from being in contention after the first round to a ninth-place finish Tuesday at the UIL Class 6A state tournament at Legacy Hills Golf Club. The Woodlands was back at state for the first time since it finished third in 2018.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Good Neighbor: Meet Devin Hinnant, Sports Director at Rockwall YMCA

ROCKWALL, TX (May 11, 2021) Meet Devin Hinnant, who was recently hired on as Sports Director for the J.E.R. Chilton YMCA at Rockwall. The 28-year-old has a B.S.E. in Health Education from the University of Kansas, and a M.S. in Health, Human Performance & Recreation from Pittsburgh State University. Upon graduating from college, Hinnant worked for a healthcare IT company in Kansas City. A few years in he found he missed being around youth and sports, so he began officiating sports at the Kansas City YMCA. After a month he became a part-time coordinator, and a year later was promoted to full-time Sports Director. During his career, he has also been a part of helping to open and manage a large sports facility in Kansas City called Hy-Vee Arena and has worked for the Kansas City Chiefs in community outreach.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

‘Reel’ Competitors: Rockwall-Heath High School Bass Club anglers head to state tourney

ROCKWALL, TX – May 11, 2021 — Rockwall-Heath High School anglers Daxx Huddleston and Nate Stamper are casting off to the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) State Tournament this month after placing in the top 25 in the regional tournament. Daxx and Nate, a team of anglers with the RHHS Bass Club, fished against 223 teams at the regional tourney and got 23rd place with two Largemouth bass and three Spotted bass weighing in at a total of 13.61 pounds. They will fish at the two-day State Tournament at Lake Texhoma on May 15-16th.
Bells, TXHerald Democrat

Bells baseball wins pitchers' duel to open bi-district series

ROCKWALL — Landon Morse scattered three hits, two walks and three hit by pitches while striking out 10 as Bells opened its Class 3A Region II bi-district series with a 2-1 victory against Edgewood at Rockwall High School. The Panthers (22-7) will look to sweep the series with a win...
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall High School Boys Gymnastics Team wins state championship

ROCKWALL, TX (May 6, 2021) A message on Rockwall ISD website: The Rockwall High School Boys Gymnastics team put a perfect finish to an already amazing season. They had season high team scores for both compulsory and optional days. I am so proud of not just what they have accomplished, but more importantly, their cohesiveness and class along the way. All season long, these guys have put the team above themselves and supported one another in meets, in competition, and even in tutoring with school content.