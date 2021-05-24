Boil alert for the village of Columbus Grove

The Council on Aging would like to showcase our next two employees who are being honored for the month of May for going above and beyond. They are Dick Wehri and Ron Fuller! Both Dick and Ron are drivers with our agency. Dick is a driver we can always depend on to help out wherever needed. He has so much respect for his fellow co-workers and our clients. His dedication to our agency runs much deeper than driving. He is our agency handy-man that can fix anything. Dick is always looking for ways to improve our building and grounds, from mowing the grass to pulling weeds to completing repairs around the office. There’s not much Dick cannot do! He is an amazing person and we are blessed to have him a part of our Council on Aging family!