Columbus Grove, OH

Boil alert for the village of Columbus Grove

By Todd Cummins
hometownstations.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are on the Columbus Grove water system, you will need use boiled water for cooking or drinking. The village has issued a boil advisory until further notice. The village's loss of water pressure triggered the alert. They are asking people to use bottled or boiled water for drinking,...

Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus Grove, OH
City
Columbus, OH
