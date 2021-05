The 49ers made it clear they wanted to infuse some more talent at running back in the 2021 NFL Draft, and grabbing Louisiana’s Elijah Mitchell reinforced this. While the bulk of focus for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft centered around the No. 3 overall pick and the eventual selection of North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, a similarly building storyline was how head coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. made serious efforts to reinforce other areas of the roster with some much-needed depth.