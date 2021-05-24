Utah Baseball Coach Bill Kinneberg Announces Retirement After 18 Seasons
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – University of Utah head baseball coach Bill Kinneberg announced that he will retire at the end of the season, his 18th with the Utes. Bill Kinneberg has coached baseball for 37 years and spent the last 18 years as the head coach of Utah. He earned Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2016 when he led the team to the Conference Championship. During his time with the Utes, Kinneberg has won 381 games. Over the course of his career, he has won 625 games.kslsports.com