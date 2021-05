An arrest has been made for the August 3, 2020 murder of Jabarie Lyndez Lewis. The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office has. arrested and charged Tevonne Shorty (DOB 12/24/1995) with second degree murder on April 28, 2021. Tevonne Shorty is currently being held at the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bond in the amount of $300,000 has been set by the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau. This is still an active investigation and anyone having information should contact New Orleans Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-STOP.