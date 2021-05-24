The #DougHive made a Doug Emhoff Facebook group
He's not a pop star, or an actor, or a traditional politician, for that matter. But much like any celebrity, he has an online following of loyal fans. With over 800 members and counting, "Doug Emhoff, Esquire: Our Second Gentleman" is a Facebook group dedicated to the life and times of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, former entertainment lawyer and husband to Vice President Kamala Harris. As part of the #DougHive, members use the page to chronicle "nearly every move Emhoff makes," writes Politico, posting everything from articles and tweets to photos of the second gentleman with his children. When a video of Emhoff blowing kisses to Harris at last month's joint session of Congress went viral, a group member shared the interaction and lauded him as "a true gent!!"theweek.com