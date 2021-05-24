newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

The #DougHive made a Doug Emhoff Facebook group

By Brigid Kennedy
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

He's not a pop star, or an actor, or a traditional politician, for that matter. But much like any celebrity, he has an online following of loyal fans. With over 800 members and counting, "Doug Emhoff, Esquire: Our Second Gentleman" is a Facebook group dedicated to the life and times of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, former entertainment lawyer and husband to Vice President Kamala Harris. As part of the #DougHive, members use the page to chronicle "nearly every move Emhoff makes," writes Politico, posting everything from articles and tweets to photos of the second gentleman with his children. When a video of Emhoff blowing kisses to Harris at last month's joint session of Congress went viral, a group member shared the interaction and lauded him as "a true gent!!"

theweek.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Group#A Gentleman#Facebook Inc#Doughive#Doug Emhoff Facebook#Congress#Mr Emhoff#Member Danielle Garrett#Loyal Fans#Husband#Joint Session#Chronicle#Kisses#America#Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
Related
Internetwestlifenews.com

Facebook de-platforms inaccurate anti-vaccine group

Facebook booted a prominent, Ohio-based anti-vaccine advocacy group from its platform last week, part of the company’s attempt to purge disproven health information that proliferates on its site. The Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom said in a newsletter that Facebook deplatformed the group, which had 40,000 followers, around noon Monday....
InternetPOLITICO

Facebook-backed group adds former lawmakers

With help from Emily Birnbaum, John Hendel, Leah Nylen and Gavin Bade. Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories.Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
InternetIdaho8.com

Mother creates Facebook group to unmask students

LAPEER COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A local mom wants her kids to have the choice to wear a mask when they return to school in the fall and while it is months away, one health official says masks may not be necessary by that time. “We should all have a...
Internetfox7austin.com

Facebook ends ban on posts claiming COVID-19 is man-made

SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook said Wednesday it would no longer ban posts suggesting COVID-19 is man-made amid mounting calls from President Biden and other officials for further investigation into the pandemic’s origins. The announcement marked a reversal for the social media giant. In February, Facebook said it would remove posts...
Presidential Electioncrossroadstoday.com

Doug Emhoff campaigns with Democrat in New Mexico contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, campaigned Thursday with a Democratic congressional candidate in New Mexico, marking his first such trip on behalf of a candidate. Emhoff appeared with Melanie Stansbury, the Democrat running in Tuesday’s special election for New Mexico’s 1st Congressional...
Books & LiteratureWashingtonian.com

Amanda Ripley: The Washingtonian Interview

After the 2016 election, Amanda Ripley, like so many other journalists, set out to understand American polarization. But where a lot of reporters were content with describing the magnitude of our national estrangement, Ripley became focused on a different question: How do humans pull themselves out of it? Her book about this quest looks at gang shootings in Chicago, the Hatfield-McCoy feud, the Colombian civil war, and regular couples sucked into acrimonious divorces. One conclusion: It’s not about avoiding conflict, or compromising. Rather, it’s about moving from “bad conflict” into a less toxic mode of fighting. A longtime staffer at TIME magazine and author of bestselling books on education and disasters, Ripley—an old friend from our days as rookie writers for Washington City Paper—sat down with me to talk about the unwritten rules of gang violence, the dynamics of divorce settlements, and the future of the republic.
EntertainmentSFGate

Donna Brazile Joins ABC News as Contributor

Donna Brazile, the former chair of the Democratic National Committee and a veteran political operator, has joined ABC News as a contributor, a move that is likely to limit her appearances on Fox News Channel, where she has been appearing regularly since March of 2019. Brazile made a recent appeared...
InternetPosted by
Reuters

Facebook no longer banning posts calling the coronavirus 'man-made'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Facebook Inc is no longer removing posts that claim the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was man-made amid renewed debate over its origins. “In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made from our apps,” said a Facebook spokeswoman in an emailed statement.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Facebook Group Posts Forged Notes From Kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A Facebook group called “Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas” is giving users a good laugh. The group posted several notes written by children pretending to be Mom and Dad. The forged notes are funny and cute. They are complete with misspelled words and some of the notes are even written in crayon. One child’s fake “note from Mom” asks to be excused from P.E. because he pulled a muscle in his knee.
U.S. Politicstuipster.com

Tuipster. Find top tweets.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be the first woman to address the graduating class of the U.S. Naval Academy in its 175-year history when she delivers the commencement address later today. At Naval Academy Graduation, Harris to Focus on Strengthening a ‘Fragile’ World. Vice President Kamala Harris, the school’s first...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Jon Stewart hits back at Ted Cruz after Texas senator attempts to mock The Daily Show

Jon Stewart has hit back at Ted Cruz after he attempted to mock The Daily Show on social media.The exchange began after the Texas senator took a jab at Trevor Noah, the current host of The Daily Show, who took over from Stewart in 2015 after 16 years.Cruz was reacting to a Daily Show segment in which Noah commented on the 2020 census. The US study impacts how many seats each state has in Congress, with Texas is poised to gain two as a result of the latest census.In the segment, Noah expressed his bewilderment at how few people...
Presidential Electionhotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Posts Up With Kamala Harris At The White House

Lil Baby may have said that he was going to stray away from politics in his music but it seems that he's still willing to use his platform to bring meaningful change. Following the success of "The Bigger Picture" and its divisive performance at the Grammys, the rapper joined members of George Floyd's family who paid a visit to the White House one year after Floyd's murder.
Saint Petersburg, FLthegabber.com

Facebook Group Organizes St. Pete Cleanups

More than 3,000 St. Petersburg enthusiasts have joined as members of the Facebook group, “We Love St. Pete Parks!” On Saturday, May 15, some of the group set off in the first of what they hope to be many cleanups. With a new permit from St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation,...