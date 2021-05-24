NFL Trade Rumors: Julio Jones ... and the Eagles

Every time. Every damn time. And we fall for it too. Over and over and over again. Any time a star player becomes available via trade or as a free agent, the Eagles are always, ALWAYS among the teams listed as potential landing spots. It seems to be a collection of three or four teams that actually make sense followed by a nice "and the Eagles" for good measure. And we can't help but talk ourselves into the reasons why, you know what, the Eagles actually could trade for this guy. Or they could convince this free agent to sign here, ignoring any semblance of common sense because it feels better to believe in something.