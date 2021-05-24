newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Trade Rumors: Julio Jones ... and the Eagles

By Matt Mullin
phillyvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery time. Every damn time. And we fall for it too. Over and over and over again. Any time a star player becomes available via trade or as a free agent, the Eagles are always, ALWAYS among the teams listed as potential landing spots. It seems to be a collection of three or four teams that actually make sense followed by a nice "and the Eagles" for good measure. And we can't help but talk ourselves into the reasons why, you know what, the Eagles actually could trade for this guy. Or they could convince this free agent to sign here, ignoring any semblance of common sense because it feels better to believe in something.

www.phillyvoice.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Cowboys#Best Rookie#Nfc#Cbs Sports#Patriots#Cbssports Com#Espn#Birds#Chargers And Titans#National Football League#Gm#Eagles Eagles#Alabama Wr#Phillyvoice Sports#Facebook#Eagles Fans#Jones Perspective#Landing Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Why it’s time for Titans fans to put the Julio Jones dream to bed

It is no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have been shopping their superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Peter King was the first to speculate the Falcons’ pass catchers this offseason, this news naturally sent Titans fans into an absolute frenzy after King listed the Titans as potential suitors for the 32-year-old.
NFLUSA Today

Mike Tannenbaum: Patriots are the best trade destination for Julio Jones

ESPN analyst and former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum made the case for the New England Patriots as the best — and, perhaps, most likely — landing spot for Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones, who appears to be on the trading block. “They signed Nelson Agholor, they signed...
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Falcons' wide receiver Russell Gage changes jersey number

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage has changed his jersey number to No. 14. Chris Rowland will now wear No. 12. Gage, 25, previously wore No. 83 for the last three seasons. The sixth-round draft pick has been one of Atlanta's most improved players over the last two years. In the 2020 season, Gage was the Falcons' No. 3 wide receiver and with Julio Jones missing significant time, his role increased even more.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, May 17

Rookie minicamp got underway on Friday, so we’ve got takeaways from the first two days as well as some #KylePittsContent in today’s Falcoholinks. Atlanta kicked off its rookie minicamp on Friday, and the team announced 10 veterans and tryout players who would be attending. The main event, however, was seeing the Falcons’ draftees in action for the first time — and we’ve got roundups and takeaways from the first and second day.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Will Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith’s plan to fix the Falcons work?

My friends always poke fun at me for my nasty habit while watching horror movies. Say you go watch the new Saw movie with me. We’ll go, I’ll settle into the recliner seat and I’ll keep my phone ever-so-slightly in pocket’s reach, just in case I need to get a jump ahead on the plot. It might be because I want to know if a certain character is going to make it out alive, or if a big scare is on the way or if I need to hightail it out of that theater if some sort of grand terror awaits for the final act that might leave me temporarily traumatized.
NFLThe Falcoholic

The Falcoholic’s annual NFL schedule roundtable

All that’s left to determine now is the roster. The Falcons have gone through an offseason where they’ve turned over their front office and coaching staff, made a bunch of significant changes to the team, and now have their 2021 schedule in hand. As always, our staff reacted to the...
NFLThe Falcoholic

Takeaways from Day 2 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Atlanta drafted a rookie class noteworthy for its versatility. In the early days of offseason work, those players are already getting a chance to show this new Falcons coaching staff how that versatility might benefit the team. Below is a roundup of some of the noteworthy items from day 2...
NFLthedallasnews.net

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

There was a lot to like about the Patriots draft class. First and foremost they found a quarterback of the future in Mac Jones, but Bill Belichick also picked a pair of talented defensive linemen, a promising linebacker and found some depth toward the end of the proceedings as well.
NFLUSA Today

Eagles defensive end depth chart gets a big boost

The Eagles added quality depth and one of the toughest players around with the signing of Ryan Kerrigan to a one-year deal. Kerrigan announced on his Instagram account Monday that he is signing with Philadelphia after spending the previous 10 seasons with the Washington Football Team. Wanting to stay in...
NFLsportsmockery.com

Chicago Bears Picked The Worst Offseason To Be Aggressive

It has been a wild offseason for the Chicago Bears, given how it started following the team’s playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints in January. Both general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy were given one more season to improve on back to back .500 season and focused all their attention on the quarterback position and the offense. The Bears resolved their quarterback issue with both free agent Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields, but due to external circumstances, couldn’t make additional moves to improve their roster, despite trying to.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

New York Jets 2021 Schedule Preview

The 2021 NFL Schedule has officially come out, and the New York Jets now know who and what they will have to prepare for. From a familiar face week 1, to traveling across the pond in Week 5, to the most hated player in most Jets fans’ lifetimes, the Jets have a pretty interesting schedule to say the least. Here is the New York Jets 2021 Schedule Preview, highlighting some of the more enticing matchups for the 2021 season.
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons currently have 8th-youngest roster in the NFL

Every year, it seems, we react to the news that Atlanta has a roster that ranks among the oldest in the NFL. The Falcons have been more or less continually all-in since 2016, and while that paid increasingly dim dividends, it did mean you could count on the team having an extremely veteran roster every year. That might change in 2021, however slightly.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons Report: Peter King says “60-40 Julio Jones is traded by Labor Day”

Peter King of NBC Sports is one of the most plugged-in national reports the NFL media has. When he speaks, people tend to listen. He has been harping on the sense he gets from the Falcons about trading away Julio Jones, and in his latest Football Morning in America column, King said, “I’d call it 60-40 that Julio Jones is traded by Labor Day.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Not promoting Julio Jones is a sign he won’t be back

Could the Atlanta Falcons be preparing the fan base for the departure of Julio Jones? It sure seems like it. Like they do every season, the Atlanta Falcons have created new digital products to download for fans to keep on their electronic devices featuring the team’s best players. The problem is future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones is nowhere to be found on any of them.
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers: The 1 Trade Packers Can Make to Keep Quarterback in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers is frustrated with the Green Bay Packers, and it's possible he won't play for the team this fall. However, there is one move the Packers could make that could keep Rodgers in Green Bay. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is looking to be traded, and the Falcons are listening to offers as they are looking to move him to free up salary-cap space. Having Rodgers throwing to Jones and Davante Adams would make the Packers offense the most dangerous in the league.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Former APSU DB, Juantarius Bryant, victim of scam

Austin Peay Governors defensive back Erskine Francis (1) comforts Austin Peay Governors defensive back Juantarius Bryant (26) as the Governors walk off the field having been defeated in a FCS playoff game between the Austin Peay Governors and Montana State Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, MT., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Hpt Year In Pictures 29.