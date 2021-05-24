Future Islands Announce U.S. Tour

Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar releases new album Afrique Victime on Friday via Matador and have shared one more track from it before the whole thing drops. “'Taliat' means woman,” Moctar says. “In our community, women are queens, they have a lot of power, that why I use the term taliat to talk about them. A woman in the Tuareg community has to be protected, but she also has to be treated as equal.” You can watch the video for "Taliat," directed by Mikey Coltun, below.