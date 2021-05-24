Happy #MakeSolo2Happen Day – Star Wars Fans Take to Social Media to Share Love For ‘Solo’
#MakeSolo2Happen is a positive fan movement sharing love for Solo: A Star Wars Story and showing support for continuing the adventures of Han Solo, Chewbacca, and the other characters from the film in a follow up movie or a series on Disney Plus. Today is #MakeSolo2Happen Day! To participate just use the hashtag on your social media apps sharing why you love Solo and would love to see more of this story that was clearly set up to continue.www.starwarsnewsnet.com