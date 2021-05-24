Happy #MakeSolo2Happen Day – Star Wars Fans Take to Social Media to Share Love For ‘Solo’

Which Star Wars Disney+ show are you most looking forward to? For me, it’s the third season of The Mandalorian. I mean, who doesn’t agree, honestly? Okay, there’s also the Obi-Wan series, where we’ll see the long-awaited return of Ewan McGregor. I’m with legions of Star Wars fans when I say that I can’t wait for his return. However, my anticipation for the next season of The Mandalorian is astronomically high, especially after the way the last season ended. It was a beautiful combination of emotion, action, and a very awesome cameo. I just can’t wait for the next season, but do we even have an idea for how the third season will begin?