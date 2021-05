Peggy O. Kriese, of Alexandria (formerly of Bloomington), passed away May 14, 2021 at the age of 86. She was a loving wife, mother and grandma. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM with visitation two hours prior at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (833 S. Marschall Road) in Shakopee. Masks are required for anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated, and social distancing between households must be maintained. Pastor Diana Hunstad will preside, and Peggy will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.