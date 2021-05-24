newsbreak-logo
MLB

Injuries have limited some of baseball's biggest stars

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first few weeks of the 2021 season, Mike Trout looked as impressive as ever, and Jacob deGrom was dominant on the mound. It would have been something to see what they could have done over a full season, but that won't happen now because both are sidelined with injuries.

