PKN Orken announces major petrochemicals expansion project in Poland

PKN Orlen (Płock, Poland) is investing in the expansion of the Olefins Complex at the Płock Production Plant. It is the key project in the strategic Petrochemical Development Program and the largest petrochemical investment project in Europe in the last 20 years. The Olefins III Complex will be built using state-of-the-art technologies to ensure, among others, greater energy efficiency, including a 30% reduction of CO2 emissions per tonne of the product. In view of the rising CO2 prices, this will directly improve the competitiveness of the Production Plant. The project is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024 and production launch is planned for early 2025. The Olefins Complex will cover an area of almost 100 hectares, or over 140 football fields. The project will add about PLN 1 billion to the company’s annual EBITDA.