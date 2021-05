Many patients have sat twenty plus years that are eighteen-years-old and older both in the MSOP in Moose Lake and the DHS in St. Peter. Both places are for those who were and are civilly committed after they have served their prison sentence for the sex crime they had committed in their past. Some of the sex offenders who are civilly committed had been out in the community after they had been released from prison doing what they need to do to keep from reoffending and then they were rounded up like cattle after the Dru Sjodin and Kati Porter incidences . They have not been given the full c...