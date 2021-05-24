newsbreak-logo
Republican Party Has Lost Its Soul

 5 days ago

What a sorrow and a pity that people are being whipped into a frenzy by a Republican Party that has lost its soul. It’s hard to believe, first, that so many good people have been duped by a big time con artist into believing that the 2020 election was stolen; second, that the only way the GOP can win a national election is to make it harder for certain people to vote rather than to promote policies that actually help people; and, third, that the only way to teach history to our kids is to leave out the hard parts in which our ancestors, those of us who are white, committed atrocities against people who did not look like us, think like us or want to be treated as “other” than human.

