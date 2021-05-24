Portland will move to lower risk level so vaccinated fans can attend Trail Blazers playoff games
PORTLAND, Oreg. — At one point, the Portland Trail Blazers were the only NBA team not allowing fans into the arena. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has taken COVID-19 restrictions very seriously, making her state one of the most cautious in the nation. However, rising vaccination rates have coincided with the Blazers’ playoff run, leading the two parties to agree on opening up a section of the Moda Center for vaccinated fans hoping to catch some postseason basketball this summer.www.yaktrinews.com