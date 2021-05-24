newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Portland will move to lower risk level so vaccinated fans can attend Trail Blazers playoff games

yaktrinews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Oreg. — At one point, the Portland Trail Blazers were the only NBA team not allowing fans into the arena. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has taken COVID-19 restrictions very seriously, making her state one of the most cautious in the nation. However, rising vaccination rates have coincided with the Blazers’ playoff run, leading the two parties to agree on opening up a section of the Moda Center for vaccinated fans hoping to catch some postseason basketball this summer.

www.yaktrinews.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Kate Brown
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Oregonians#American#President Ceo#Vaccinated Sections#The Kapp Kvew News#Spacex#Yaktrinews#Moda Center For Games#Vaccinated Fans#Vaccinated Individuals#Rising Vaccination Rates#Multnomah County#Unvaccinated Sections#Children Ages#Lower Risk#Venues#Rip City#Portland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Health
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Related
NBAsportschatplace.com

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/16/21

Denver Nuggets (47-24) at Portland Trail Blazers (41-30) NBA Basketball: Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 9:00 pm (Moda Center at the Rose Quarter) The Line: Portland Trail Blazers -8.5 -- Over/Under: Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Denver Nuggets invade the Moda Center to do battle with the Portland...
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Preview: Denver Nuggets look to wrap up season against Portland Trail Blazers

The Denver Nuggets (47-24) wrapped up a top-four seed just under a week ago, and they’re one of a few teams that have yet to solidify their seeding on the final day of the regular season. One of the other teams is the Portland Trail Blazers (41-30) who are currently in sixth place due to a tie-breaker win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Depending on the results of this game, a lot of moving could occur.
NBACBS Sports

Blazers look to lock down playoff spot vs. Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers aim to clinch a Western Conference playoff spot on Sunday night when they host the Denver Nuggets. The Trail Blazers (41-30) will land a coveted top-six position with a victory or if the Los Angeles Lakers (41-30) lose to the New Orleans Pelicans. Portland holds the...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets both have something to play for on Sunday evening during the NBA's regular-season finale. The Nuggets (47-24) are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers (47-24) for the third seed in the Western Conference, and the Trail Blazers (41-30) are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers (41-30) for the sixth seed.
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Nuggets clinch third seed, will play Portland Trail Blazers in first round of NBA playoffs

Sunday was a day full of action across the NBA. Almost every seed was up for grabs in both the Eastern and Western Conference playoff picture and at the end of the day the Denver Nuggets clinched the third seed in the West. By virtue of Denver’s loss to the Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (amongst a whole bunch of other things), it allowed the Nuggets to lock in that three seed and set up a first round matchup against Portland.
NBAoddsshark.com

Nuggets Take on Trail Blazers in Pre-Playoff Tune-Up

The Denver Nuggets (47-24 SU, 34-37 ATS) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (41-30 SU, 37-34 ATS) for the third time this year in the final game of the regular season. The Nuggets won both prior meetings by a combined six points. Opening Odds Analysis. The line for this game...
NBANBC Sports

Warriors-Lakers a reality after Blazers clinch sixth seed

The NBA play-in tournament matchup nobody expected -- but everyone realized they wanted -- is a reality. The eighth-seeded Warriors will play the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at Staples Center at 7 p.m. PT, with one of the Western Conference's last two spots in the NBA playoffs up for grabs. The Portland Trail Blazers clinched the sixth seed by beating the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, rendering the Lakers' result against the New Orleans Pelicans irrelevant due to tiebreakers.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Blazers knock off Nuggets, clinch playoff berth

CJ McCollum scored 24 points and the Portland Trail Blazers clinched a Western Conference playoff spot with an easy 132-116 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Damian Lillard recorded 22 points and 10 assists and Jusuf Nurkic added 20 points and 13 rebounds in the wire-to-wire victory...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers end season with win over New Orleans Pelicans

The regular season is now over for the Los Angeles Lakers (THANK GOD!) as they faced the New Orleans Pelicans with a chance to get the sixth seed in the Western Conference if the Portland Trail Blazers lose to the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers took care of business beating a Pelicans team without it’s stars.
NBANBC Bay Area

Warriors Earn No. 8 Seed, Will Face Lakers Or Blazers in Play-In

Warriors will face Lakers or Blazers in play-in as No. 8 seed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors earned the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with a 113-101 win Sunday over the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, they play the waiting game. Golden State will face either the...
NBAdailyjournal.net

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Blazers secured the sixth seed, which means they’ll...