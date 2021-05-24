Canadiens' Caufield prepared to 'spark team' in Game 3 vs. Maple Leafs
BROSSARD, Que — This was a no-brainer, especially after the Montreal Canadiens scored just three goals through the first two games of this series with the Toronto Maple Leafs, which is tied 1-1. Cole Caufield, the 20-year-old who shattered scoring records with the United States National Development Program Team before completing two of the most prolific seasons ever seen from a Wisconsin Badger in the NCAA, is playing Game 3 for the Canadiens.www.sportsnet.ca