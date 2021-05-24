newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Canadiens' Caufield prepared to 'spark team' in Game 3 vs. Maple Leafs

Sportsnet.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROSSARD, Que — This was a no-brainer, especially after the Montreal Canadiens scored just three goals through the first two games of this series with the Toronto Maple Leafs, which is tied 1-1. Cole Caufield, the 20-year-old who shattered scoring records with the United States National Development Program Team before completing two of the most prolific seasons ever seen from a Wisconsin Badger in the NCAA, is playing Game 3 for the Canadiens.

www.sportsnet.ca
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Tyler Toffoli
Person
Cole Caufield
Person
Hobey Baker
Person
Nick Suzuki
Person
Brendan Gallagher
Person
Phil Kessel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#He Got Game#Go Game#The Montreal Canadiens#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Players Tribune#The Maple Leafs#Laval Rocket#Ahl#The Game#Stanley Cup#Scoring Chances#Game Winning Goals#Skates#Home Ice Advantage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLYardbarker

Canadiens Will Need a Deep Playoff Run for Ducharme to Keep His Job

Since Dominique Ducharme replaced Claude Julien as head coach of the Montreal Canadiens, the team still hasn’t improved. Some would say it actually got worse, and their inconsistency proves it. Only once has the team won more than two games in a row, and instead of pulling away from the teams behind them for the last playoff spot, they are barely staying afloat. Since Ducharme is coaching with the “interim” tag, coupled with the very inconsistent play of the team, it could take a deep playoff run for him to secure the head coaching job.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Canadiens Game Day: Habs dig down deep for 5-3 comeback win over Jets

The injury excuse was just sitting there waiting to be used by the Canadiens. Not only for Friday night’s game at the Bell Centre against the Winnipeg Jets, but also if the Canadiens somehow end us missing the playoffs. The Canadiens could almost reach out and touch the excuse when...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Should He Stay or Should He Go?

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. When Marc Bergevin called time on Claude Julien second tenure as head coach of the Habs, the team had gone 9-5-4 in 18 games and was struggling to put wins together. In the hope to shake things up, the general manager put Dominique Ducharme in post on an interim basis but made it clear that the job was his to lose. After over 2 months in the rookie head coach’s care, Montreal is 14-13-5 for a winning percentage of 44% (compared to 50% prior to Julien’s firing).
NHLthepost.on.ca

Canadiens hope to ride their 'good vibe,' Allen says

It didn’t seem that long ago the Canadiens appeared to be fighting for their playoff lives. Now, with a post-season berth seemingly secure, they have visions of improving their seeding in the North Division and avoiding an opening-round date with Toronto. “We have an opportunity here … make the playoffs...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Habs Game Day

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Tonight, Jake Allen will get some much deserved and needed rest as he’s been taking on the bulk of the goaltending duties since Price has been out for two injuries in quick succession. Enter Cayden Primeau who will play his second game of the season, his first outing was against Calgary in a game for which most of the Habs didn’t turn-up. Let’s hope he gets better support tonight.
NHLwiartonecho.com

About Last Night: Comeback kids lead Habs in 5-3 win over Jets

The Montreal Canadiens know a thing or two about symbolic torches being passed, and with captain Shea Weber and a number of regulars on the shelf, it was the young guns who stepped up in a confidence-building 5-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets Friday night at the Bell Centre. Centre Nick Suzuki led the way with two goals and an assist.
NHLNHL

WPG@MTL: Game Recap

MONTREAL - The Canadiens beat the Jets 5-3 on Friday night at the Bell Centre. Just as the pregame warmup began, the Canadiens announced that captain Shea Weber would miss his first game of the season due to an upper-body injury. He was replaced by newcomer Erik Gustafsson, who didn't...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Preparing for Ottawa

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Habs have played their last 4 games at the Bell Centre and during those, they had the last change. As per usual, that meant the Philip Danault line would be tasked with handling the opposition’s top line. Now that the club will hit the road again, we saw some changes at practice. Here’s what was on display this morning:
NHLNHL

Thank you, fans!

MONTREAL - It's Fan Appreciation Week!. We're celebrating the best fans in the NHL for a full week, virtually, with a special lineup of prizes from our partners valued at over $5,000. Prizes will be given out each day between Monday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 12, with gift cards,...
NHLwiartonecho.com

Stu Cowan: Jeff Petry has become an ironman on Canadiens' blue line

The Canadiens will play their final game of this crazy, condensed 56-game NHL season Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers at the Bell Centre (5 p.m., TSN2, RDS, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM). This season has been an endurance test for the Canadiens with the final 25 games being played over...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Caufield showing he can be counted on in most crucial moments

MONTREAL — Cole Caufield didn’t get the Montreal Canadiens there, he got them through. When Caufield flashed into the slot and got the puck on his stick with a chance to score the second goal of his NHL career, his second overtime winner in as many games, there was no hesitation. He ripped it into the top corner of Jack Campbell’s net and earned the Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Why Canadiens' Kotkaniemi is due for an upswing

As Jesperi Kotkaniemi gets set to open up Wednesday’s game in Ottawa centring Jake Evans and Artturi Lehkonen, here’s a reminder of why he was lined up on Phillip Danault’s wing to begin with in Brendan Gallagher’s absence. Because the discourse in the fan base around Kotkaniemi right now appears...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Ducharme says forward Danault has concussion

Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault suffered a concussion during Thursday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to head coach Dominique Ducharme. Danault, who has been playing through other injuries, left Thursday's 5-2 loss in the first period. The 28-year-old has five goals and 19 assists through 52 games this season.
NHLNHL

TOR@MTL: 'We control our own fate'

BROSSARD - The Canadiens skated at the Bell Sports Complex on Monday morning ahead of their matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Following the on-ice session, forwards Josh Anderson and Jake Evans spoke with reporters via Zoom, along with interim head coach Dominique Ducharme. Here are a few highlights from...
NHLNHL

Lines and D pairings - May 4

MONTREAL - The Canadiens skated at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard a day after their comeback win over the Maple Leafs. The team will then head to Ottawa where they'll face the Senators on Wednesday night. Here are the forward lines and defensive pairings featured at practice:. Anderson -...
NHLNHL

Toffoli: 'He's played a huge role this season'

BROSSARD - The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Tuesday morning before departing for Ottawa. Following the on-ice session, goaltender Jake Allen and forward Tyler Toffoli spoke with reporters via Zoom, along with interim head coach Dominique Ducharme. Here are a few highlights from their respective chats:. Allen...
NHLwiartonecho.com

In the Habs' Room: 'We were slow out of the gate,' Ben Chiarot says

As the Canadiens attempt to gain traction for the playoffs, there’s another reason for concern after the team’s top defensive forward, Phil Danault, left Thursday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an upper-body injury. Coach Dominique Ducharme said Danault has been dealing with a lingering problem, but he...
NHLthepost.on.ca

Canadiens Game Day: Brendan Gallagher back skating with his teammates

For the first time since suffering a fractured thumb in a 3-2 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on April 5, Brendan Gallagher skated with his teammates Monday morning at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard. Gallagher was wearing a no-contact jersey for the morning skate ahead of Monday night’s...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Price, Gallagher, Weber, Danault remain out for final two games

Carey Price, Brendan Gallagher, Shea Weber and Phillip Danault will not return for the final two games of the Montreal Canadiens' regular season, head coach Dominique Ducharme announced Monday. Ducharme is confident that all injured players will return for the playoffs. As for Jonathan Drouin, who took an indefinite leave...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens’ Ducharme must install meritocracy ahead of playoffs

With Phillip Danault concussed and all the emphasis on how youngsters Nick Suzuki, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jake Evans would share the load in his absence, it was Eric Staal who failed a critical test to show he could elevate his game and make a difference when the Canadiens needed him to. And coach Dominique Ducharme better have taken note as Staal lost 11 of 13 faceoffs and failed to generate a single shot on net through 22 shifts and 15:36 of ice-time, because this wasn’t a one-off.