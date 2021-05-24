Canadiens' Caufield prepared to 'spark team' in Game 3 vs. Maple Leafs

Since Dominique Ducharme replaced Claude Julien as head coach of the Montreal Canadiens, the team still hasn’t improved. Some would say it actually got worse, and their inconsistency proves it. Only once has the team won more than two games in a row, and instead of pulling away from the teams behind them for the last playoff spot, they are barely staying afloat. Since Ducharme is coaching with the “interim” tag, coupled with the very inconsistent play of the team, it could take a deep playoff run for him to secure the head coaching job.