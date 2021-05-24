Pay Law Officers More

We’re all aware of surging early retirements and the shortage of new recruits in our law enforcement agencies in many parts of the country. With all the momentum of “Defund the Police” taking shape, we’d better get in front of this movement here in Transylvania County. When Chief Harris and Sheriff Mahoney submit their next budgets, our county and city managers along with the county commissioners and city council members should sharpen their pencils and approve salary increases for all our law enforcement officers and support personnel.