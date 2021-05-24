newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Transylvania County, NC

Pay Law Officers More

transylvaniatimes.com
 5 days ago

We’re all aware of surging early retirements and the shortage of new recruits in our law enforcement agencies in many parts of the country. With all the momentum of “Defund the Police” taking shape, we’d better get in front of this movement here in Transylvania County. When Chief Harris and Sheriff Mahoney submit their next budgets, our county and city managers along with the county commissioners and city council members should sharpen their pencils and approve salary increases for all our law enforcement officers and support personnel.

www.transylvaniatimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Transylvania County, NC
Transylvania County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Law Enforcement Agencies#Law Enforcement Officers#Law Officers#Law Enforcement Personnel#Law Schools#Sheriff Mahoney#The Thin Blue Line#Pisgah Forest#Police#Support Personnel#County Commissioners#City Council Members#Salaries#Salary Increases#Commit#Budgets#Chief Harris#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

County Faces Garbage Decision

Currently, Transylvania County faces a shortfall of roughly $1.7 million to operate solid waste operations in next year’s budget. County government staff say increasing charges on the public to offset those annual loses is necessary and unavoidable. The question is what payment method to use. As previously reported, in her...
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Estate of Jerry Galloway

EXECUTOR’S - ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE. Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Jerry Galloway of Transylvania County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claim against the Estate of Jerry Galloway to present them to the undersigned on or before August 13, 2021 or the claim will be forever barred thereafter.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Visits County

N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby visited the Transylvania County Courthouse Wed-nesday morning as a part of a statewide county courthouse tour. Over a two-year period, Newby, who began the tour on Monday, aims to cover all 100 counties in North Carolina. After greeting Transyl-vania County officials in the...
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Roughly 40% Of Residents Fully Vaccinated

Transylvania Public Health reported eight additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, for a total of 2,337 cases and 32 deaths among county residents since the pandemic started. As of Wednesday, 26 county residents were in isolation for COVID-19 (within 10 days of symptom onset or 10 days of a positive test) and 29 cases had been reported within the past seven days.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Estate of Bernice R. Ellis

EXECUTOR’S - ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE. Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Bernice R. Ellis of Transylvania County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claim against the Estate of Bernice R. Ellis to present them to the undersigned on or before August 13, 2021 or the claim will be forever barred thereafter.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Board Agrees On Fire Dept. Funding

County commissioners appear likely to approve a 5 percent personnel line item funding increase for all fire departments and the Transylvania County Rescue Squad, resulting in a $.0253 cents property tax increase above revenue neutral. Commissioners reached consensus on the increase Monday during a budget workshop. As previously reported, in...
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Estate of Peggy Barts Barnwell

EXECUTOR’S - ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE. Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Peggy Barts Barnwell of Transylvania County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claim against the Estate of Peggy Barts Barnwell to present them to the undersigned on or before August 10, 2021 or the claim will be forever barred thereafter.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

A Humorous Inference

In the Monday, May 3, 2021, edition of The Transylvania Times, the county commissioners announced May as Older Americans Month and also as Historic Preservation Month in Transylvania County. Hmmm, the inference makes me giggle. Noreen Rutledge. Brevard.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Estate of Dorothy Fahlbusch

EXECUTOR’S - ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE. Having qualified as Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy Fahlbusch of Transylvania County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the Estate of Dorothy Fahlbusch to present them to the undersigned on or before August 9, 2021, or the claim will be forever barred thereafter. All persons indebted to said estate, please make immediate payment.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

School Board Concerned About Teacher Supplements

On Monday evening, members of the Transylvania County Board of Education expressed disappointment and concern that no money for increasing teaching supplements has been included in the county budget proposed by County Manager Jaime Laughter. The Board of Education had requested an increase in local current expenses of $763,122. The...
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Money Shows Appreciation

This week is Teacher Appreciation Week. The irony locally, as Transylvania County Board of Education member Courtney Domokur noted Monday evening, is that while teachers are being shown appreciation through comments and sometimes meals from parents, the proposed county budget contains no increase in the local supplement for teachers. In fact, if the state increases teacher salaries at all and the proposed county budget is adopted as is, the percentage of the local teacher supplement would decrease.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Law and Order

The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests that occurred between April 1 and April 30. •Thomas Michael Griffin, 67, was arrested for one count of secret peeping on April 29. He was placed in the county detention center under a $10,000 bond. •Rayquane Tyree Bryant, 24, was...
Transylvania County, NCBlueridgenow.com

Transylvania clerk elected president of NC Association of County Clerks

Transylvania County’s Clerk to the Board Trisha Hogan was installed April 23 as President of the North Carolina Association of County Clerks. She was elected at the association’s Annual Conference, which was held virtually this year, and was officially sworn in during a regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners by Chairman Jason Chappell on April 26.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY FY 2022 RECOMMENDED BUDGET & BUDGET WORKSHOP SCHEDULE

The FY 2022 Recommended Budget for Transylvania County was formally presented to the Board of Commissioners during a regular meeting on Monday, April 26, 2021 and is available for public inspection. A copy of the FY 2022 Recommended Budget is available at the office of the Clerk to the Board, County Administration Building, 101 S. Broad St., Brevard, weekdays 8:30am-5pm. A copy has also been placed at the Transylvania County Library and posted online at https://www.transylvaniacounty.org/news/2021-2022-recommended-budget-and- budget-presentation.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Public Health Presented Extra Mile Award

Transylvania County SCORE recently presented its Extra Mile Award to Elaine Russell and the staff of the Transylvania Public Health. Public Health’s Extra Mile Award is the third that the Transylvania County SCORE has presented in 2021. It recognizes the people and businesses in the community who go above and beyond.