Minorities

Hood Promotes Right-Wing Boogeyman

transylvaniatimes.com
 5 days ago

It would take far more than 300 words to systematically refute John Hood’s attack on what he calls “Critical Race Theory.” But let me give it a try. I’ve studied and written about American race relations for over 50 years and I can say with certainty that here is no single “theory” as he describes it and certainly not one concocted by “Marxist intellectuals.” Such descriptions of “Critical Race Theory” are nothing more than a right-wing boogeyman created to prevent an honest examination of the present and past institutions, policies and choices that have created massive racial inequality in American society.

Minorities
Place
Americas
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Society
MinoritiesThe Post and Courier

Letter: BLM fights for racial equality

Mr. Topliff’s recent letter to the editor calling out the BLM movement as a threat to democracy because of its defiance by not allowing the truth be told. Mr. Topliff feels it is his First Amendment right to tell his uncomfortable truth. In a modern democracy it is not the...
PoliticsBC Heights

American Politics Need Empathy

I never considered myself a political person. But recently, I realized that I was wrong. I believe there have been a series of radical moments in my life that led me to this realization. As a freshman in high school, I read about and witnessed the separation and deportation of...
North Ogden, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Eric Ruiz Bybee: Right-wing attacks on critical race theory threaten equity in schools

Earlier this year, in February, a North Ogden charter school made national headlines for a policy that allowed students to opt-out of Black History Month. Although the school reversed the policy after widespread backlash, a local anti-mask parent’s group is now working with lawmakers to go even farther and ban Utah schools from teaching about racism and other forms of prejudice and discrimination.
Immigrationpsychologytoday.com

What White People Should Know About Racism

There is no true biological race; race is socially constructed. There were enormous economic interests in attempting to justify enslavement and colonization in the US. The longer white people avoid the discomfort of discussing racism, the longer non-whites suffer structural racism. "Our lives begin to end the day we become...
MinoritiesKingsport Times-News

What racism keeps forgetting

White people and Black people. It’s a back and forth that’s as old as the United States. Here's the thing about racism — It’s a human construct, much like money. What that means is that these concepts only exist within our scope of existence. These are not things that can really be measured by any exact science, so no matter how many people abide by these perspectives, they will never graduate to anything more than institutions that we — the masses — choose to live by.
MinoritiesThe Day

Anti-racism crusade built on dubious triad of beliefs

A white minister in the small all-White (99.8% non-Black) Connecticut town of Lyme-Old Lyme (pop 10,000) claims to be collaborating with the local school system “to teach the history of racism and enslavement in the area” as one part of a social justice project launched by his church last summer. Another part involves police accountability.
MinoritiesJournal Inquirer

Red Jahncke: Radical beliefs are deployed by anti-racism crusaders

A white minister in the small nearly all-white (99.8% non-Black) town of Lyme-Old Lyme claims to be collaborating with the local school system “to teach the history of racism and enslavement in the area” as one part of a social justice project launched by his church last summer. Another part involves police accountability.
Berkeley, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Teaching history

In response to the May 3 letter writer who fears that teaching critical race theory will make white students feel like “bad” people, that’s not at all likely if our country’s history is taught accurately. I studied the history of slavery at Berkeley in the early ’60s. I learned that,...
SocietyDenton Record-Chronicle

Letters to the editor, May 28

Manuel Taboada’s May 21 guest essay about Israel/Palestine misdiagnoses the problem. He blames the “hatred and animosity” between Palestinians and Israelis (many of whom, it should be noted, are Palestinian) and the clash of Israeli and Palestinian nationalisms. Absent from his essay are any mentions of the dispossession of the...
Minoritiesaninjusticemag.com

The Fight to Whitewash American History

Conservatives are introducing bills across the country that would limit the teaching of racism and slavery. Conservative lawmakers are spearheading a nationwide effort to whitewash American history and suppress freedom of speech in public schools and colleges across the country. Republicans have introduced bills in more than 15 states that would drastically limit discussions of race in the classroom and would effectively prohibit any mention of white privilege and white supremacy.
PoliticsPosted by
Salon

America's right-wing political monsters are real — and they are coming for you

A person holds a banner referring to the Qanon conspiracy theory during a alt-right rally on August 17, 2019 in Portland, Oregon (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) America's national mythology is a story of inexorable progress. This narrative of progress is also a tale of hope, constructed on the belief that the American people are inherently good. In addition, America's national mythology is a story of perpetual reinvention, intentional forgetting and rewriting of the past, where democracy is taken to be a given, a special bequest to the American people from God. And of course, the American people and the country itself are somehow "exceptional" among the nations and peoples of the world.
MinoritiesWyoming Tribune Eagle

Column leads me to believe Balow hasn't read texts she criticizes

I was dismayed by your recent opinion piece in the WTE regarding Critical Race Theory being taught in schools. First, your talking points seem to have come directly from a generally false narrative created and circulated by far-right members of the Republican Party. In fact, several Republican members of Congress have recently made several statements almost identical to yours, while trying to justify the further whitewashing of American history. To see such partisanship displayed by a professional in charge of the education of children is a disrespectful disservice to the core principals of education.
Politicsmilwaukeeindependent.com

Pro-Cancel Culture: Right-wing ideology has always tried to ostracize people for the views it despises

“It’s official: the Republican party is more devoted to a one-term, twice impeached con man than they are to the truth and protecting our democracy. Truth shouldn’t be political. Those who speak uncomfortable truths should be heard, not pushed to silence. Every step along the way, Republicans have had a chance to steer their party in a better direction. Instead, they chose the politically expedient route. None of this has to do with how best to serve our country or how to benefit our neighbors. It isn’t policy based or even ideologically driven. It is simply a die-hard devotion to one man and his lies. They do not have a big tent, they have a one-man circus.” – Chris Larson, Wisconsin State Senator.
NFLgreaterdiversity.com

Why One Scholar Says White Supremacy and Racism Hasn’t Risen, But It’s Omnipresent

For Dr. Richard M. Cooper, White supremacy remains a constant in America. “It is omnipresent. White supremacy exists in the institutional structures and the social systems of the United States. It has since and even before the birth of the United States,” stated Dr. Cooper, the co-coordinator of African American Studies and faculty in the Social Work department at Widener University.
MinoritiesPride Publishing

Blacks claiming racism doesn’t exist in this country

What alternate universe does a Black person live in to be claiming that racism doesn’t exist in this country? Do they live in a bubble or have they been so sheltered or cushioned that they are unaware of the reality existing for other people that look like them? I am happy that they have been blessed with opportunities and an exceptional environment that the majority of Blacks are not privy to. But if they really feel that racism is not alive and running rampant in this country, they are either in denial or all out lying. They are being used as puppets to represent the voice of what many see as the real oppressors: White racists.
Minoritiesarcamax.com

What does Jim Crow 2.0 mean? A look at the history of segregation laws

ATLANTA — Critics of Georgia’s new voting law, including President Joe Biden, said it amounts to “Jim Crow 2.0,” trying to limit voter participation for Black Americans. What does that mean, and is the new Georgia law, Senate Bill 202, comparable to laws that enforced racial segregation or separation in...
Minoritiesberkeleyside.org

One year after George Floyd: When will white Americans rise up for justice?

In the long and terrible history of violence against Black people in America, the police killing of George Floyd one year ago may someday stand as a historical marker: After all that the nation has been through, we may have imagined that we had made indelible progress, but the way that Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin planted his knee in Floyd’s neck was a blunt counterpoint.
MinoritiesPosted by
Deseret News

Why conservatives oppose critical race theory

Glenn Beck called it “the knockout punch for America.” Tucker Carlson says it’s a “noxious lie.”. Critical race theory has also been called anti-American propaganda, a cult and a virus that is more dangerous in the long term than COVID-19. It’s hard to find a conservative voice that hasn’t denounced it in the past few weeks, giving the fractured GOP a unifying issue.
MinoritiesPosted by
Forbes

Can The Government Exclude Whites On Account Of Their Race?

From the end of the Jim Crow era until very recently, the law has required that the government treat people equally regardless of their race. The major exception to that has been affirmative action programs, but the courts have limited such programs to specific circumstances and have barred quotas and exclusions of any sort. There has obviously been governmental discrimination against minorities, but that is illegal, even if it is hard to completely stop in practice.