Hood Promotes Right-Wing Boogeyman
It would take far more than 300 words to systematically refute John Hood’s attack on what he calls “Critical Race Theory.” But let me give it a try. I’ve studied and written about American race relations for over 50 years and I can say with certainty that here is no single “theory” as he describes it and certainly not one concocted by “Marxist intellectuals.” Such descriptions of “Critical Race Theory” are nothing more than a right-wing boogeyman created to prevent an honest examination of the present and past institutions, policies and choices that have created massive racial inequality in American society.www.transylvaniatimes.com