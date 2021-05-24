newsbreak-logo
Make Politics Boring Again

transylvaniatimes.com
 5 days ago

America’s political discourse yearns for decency and honor – both unfortunately unattainable stoic virtues today – but re-legitimizing and reinvigorating citizens’ democratic motives requires us to admit that politics should be more mundane than entertaining. It is detrimental if tomorrow’s headlines originate from Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez’s “woke” Twitter account, Madison Cawthorn’s...

