Alyson Stoner Wants You To Give "Non-Athletic" Movement A Try

Converse has issued a response to the TikTok user’s claims that the company allegedly sole designs she submitted as part of a 2019 internship application. “In November 2019, the candidate did apply to a Converse internship for 2020 summer program — a highly competitive program, which receives thousands of applications each year. She was not hired or screened for any roles. The application did not include a request for, nor did Converse solicit design portfolios/samples to be submitted. As a matter of standard legal policy, we do not share unsolicited portfolios of job applicants across the business,” the company said in an email statement to FN.