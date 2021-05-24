Alyson Stoner Wants You To Give "Non-Athletic" Movement A Try
Alyson Stoner is no stranger to movement. She started professionally dancing and acting as a child, and is well-known for her roles in movies like Camp Rock and Step Up. But though dance was closely tied to her identity as a performer, it didn’t always serve her emotional wellbeing. “I've had a disconnected relationship to my body because movement was always performative, professional, and highly technical,” she says. “Over the years, I grew distanced and disinterested in anything that reminded me of perfectionism.”www.bustle.com