Stotts, in his ninth season with the Blazers, was asked before the team’s game Saturday night against San Antonio how he is handling the rumblings regarding his job security. “I don’t know, I’m just coaching the team,” Stotts said. When asked if he thought he must get the team to a certain level in order to keep his job, Stotts responded with the same line: “I’m just coaching the team.” He then added: “It’s that time of year for speculation about coaches.”