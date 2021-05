After Florida Rep. Val Demings (D) announced that she was launching a Senatorial run against Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R), all eyes quickly shifted to Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D) and a possible Democratic senatorial primary race. As much as it’s been speculated that Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) will be launching her gubernatorial run, many political pundits have speculated that Murphy would also make a run for Rubio’s senate seat. However, in a video statement posted on her website, Murphy confirmed that she will not be running for Rubio’s Senate seat while also stressing that she will instead “focus efforts on strengthening Florida Democrats.”