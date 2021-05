Brevard Police Depart-ment has property in its possession whose owners cannot be located. The police department is publishing notice to all persons who may have, or claim, any interest to make, or establish a claim or interest, not later than 10 days from the date of this publication. The bicycles have been in the possession of the police department for over 60 days and other found and abandoned property in possession over 180 days, which is unclaimed, found, or for which no owner was located. Public Notice was posted on April 8, 2021.