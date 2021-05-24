DOE Benchmark Study Seeks Input on Future of International Scientific Research at 239th ECS Meeting
Newswise — Pennington, NJ – A special livestream event at the 239th ECS Meeting with IMCS18 features representatives of a subcommittee of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Basic Energy Science Advisory Committee (BESAC) reporting on research and requesting input on the future of international scientific research. “Benchmarking Innovation: The Future of International Scientific Research” takes place on June 1, from 1400-1500h EDT, after which the content will be available through June 26, 2021. There is no cost to participate, however pre-registration for the digital 239th ECS Meeting with IMCS18 is required.www.newswise.com