FRC baseball captures both games in doubleheader
College baseball fans had stars in their eyes watching the Feather River Eagles take on the visiting Siskiyous team, also Eagles. Feathers were flying and talons were bared but FRC, won both games of the doubleheader, 10-9 and 7-6. “Our guys did a really good job of sticking together thru some adversity late in game one to come back from 6 runs down to pull out the win,” said Feather River College head baseball coach Terry Baumgartner. “In game two we had another great team effort as we pulled out the 1 run win.”www.plumasnews.com