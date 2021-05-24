FRC baseball captures both games in doubleheader

The Tigers are 7-4 overall and 1-0 in the Mountain Valley League. They split a pair of games with the Loyalton Grizzlies May 5 and 7. The score in Loyalton for game one was 7-5 for the home team Grizzlies. Portola led off in the top of the first inning with 5 runs and held the Grizzlies scoreless until the bottom of the third when they allowed a single run. Loyalton scored another run in the bottom of the fourth inning. No marks hit the scoreboard for either team in the fifth inning. The Tigers led, 5-2 at the top of the sixth and then the Grizzlies lit up the field with 5 runs in the bottom of the inning and took the lead, 7-5. The Tigers were unable to score in the top of the 7th and that was it.