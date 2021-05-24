<!-- Google Tag Manager --><!-- End Google Tag Manager -->Evergy warning customers of recent scam attempts - News Break<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --><!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) -->
Evergy warning customers of recent scam attempts

By Marissa Ventrelli
WIBW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is warning customers of a phone scam involving individuals pretending to be employees. According to Evergy, the individuals are asking customers for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection. In most cases, the caller says the customer’s check has bounced or that they have a past-due bill. The caller will then ask the customer to pay using a pre-paid card. Evergy says these callers are not employees and the company would never request payment on the same day as a utility disconnection. The company also says it would never ask a customer to buy a pre-paid debit card to pay for service.

