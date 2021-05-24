LARPers are learning swordfighting techniques from this medieval Italian manuscript.
In the popular imagination, the LARPer is a figure of fun: a nerd transplanted from their Dungeons & Dragons game into a real-life clearing, dressed in wizard robes or elf ears, possibly a wand or foam sword in hand. But to stop there would be to lose the LARPer’s attention to detail and interest in realism. A group that doesn’t spring to mind when we conjure the LARPer—but that nevertheless belongs there—is Akademia Szermierzy, a Polish fighting technique group who recreates medieval swordfighting techniques.lithub.com