Phoenix, AZ

3-yo boy has died after being pulled from canal

By CNN Newsource
KESQ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (KPHO KTVK) — A 3-year-old boy who was pulled from a Phoenix canal early Sunday evening has died, police say. At around 5:30 p.m., Phoenix police say someone passing by called them after he thought he had seen a small child floating in the Grand Canal near 55th Avenue and Osborn Road. Officers arrived and saw the little boy in the canal. They immediately went in and got the child out and began CPR. When Phoenix firefighters arrived, they took over treatment. The child was then rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition, but later died.

kesq.com
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
