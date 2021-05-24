newsbreak-logo
State Police investigating death at Marshall County Jail

By Nick Deranek
News Now Warsaw
 3 days ago

The Indiana State Police are assisting in an investigation in the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Sunday morning. ISP was called around 9 AM on Sunday after jail staff found the inmate, identified as 31-year old Tiffany Helbling of Plymouth, unresponsive in her cell. Staff immediately began life-saving efforts on Helbling until EMTs arrived. She was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Plymouth, where she was later pronounced dead.

