State Police investigating death at Marshall County Jail

The Plymouth Police Department conducted an investigation into an act of vandalism at Centennial Park on May 8. Officers were called to Centennial Park at 6:14 p.m. ET where they say they were directed to the women’s restroom near the skate park. They reportedly saw damage inside the facility. Police found both sinks broken off of the wall and on the floor in pieces, according to the report. Pieces of the sinks were reportedly thrown into one of the bathroom stalls causing damage to a toilet. Police say other damage was reported to the doors on the bathroom stalls to where they could not open.