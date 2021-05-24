State Police investigating death at Marshall County Jail
The Indiana State Police are assisting in an investigation in the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Sunday morning. ISP was called around 9 AM on Sunday after jail staff found the inmate, identified as 31-year old Tiffany Helbling of Plymouth, unresponsive in her cell. Staff immediately began life-saving efforts on Helbling until EMTs arrived. She was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Plymouth, where she was later pronounced dead.www.newsnowwarsaw.com