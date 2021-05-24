newsbreak-logo
US restricts visas from Ethiopia, Eritrea over Tigray crisis

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has begun restricting visas for government and military officials of Ethiopia and Eritrea seen as undermining efforts to resolve the deadly fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region, saying it is time for the international community to take action in a conflict that has sparked allegations of ethnic cleansing and fears of famine.

Worldsouthernillinoisnow.com

Biden addresses Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis as famine looms, ‘large-scale abuses’ continue

(WASHINGTON) — After months of ongoing fighting, reported atrocities, and hindered humanitarian aid, President Joe Biden has finally weighed in directly on the crisis in Ethiopia — issuing a warning late Wednesday about the “escalating violence,” “large-scale human rights abuses,” and the risk of “widespread famine.”. It’s an escalation of...
POTUSBBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Biden demands ceasefire and end to abuses

US President Joe Biden has called for a ceasefire in Ethiopia's conflict in the northern region of Tigray. Mr Biden demanded an end to "large-scale human rights abuses". The fighting, now in its seventh month, has killed thousands and forced two million from their homes. The US president also highlighted...
U.S. Politicsillinoisnewstoday.com

U.S. hits Ethiopia with sanctions against the Tigray War

The United States has imposed “widespread” economic sanctions on Ethiopia. This is an effort to end the violence in Tigray in African countries, which killed thousands and expelled hundreds of thousands more. US sanctions primarily affect funding to support Ethiopia’s budget, including a request by the World Bank and the...
Worldarise.tv

Ethiopia to ‘Reassess’ Relations With US

Ethiopia has said it will reassess its relationship with the US if it continues to “meddle in its internal affairs”. The East African country’s ministry of foreign affairs stated this while reacting to the US’s decision to impose wide-ranging restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia over the conflict in the Tigray region.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

United States’ Actions To Press for the Resolution of the Crisis in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia

The United States has deepening concerns about the ongoing crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region as well as other threats to the sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity of Ethiopia. People in Tigray continue to suffer human rights violations, abuses, and atrocities, and urgently needed humanitarian relief is being blocked by the Ethiopian and Eritrean militaries as well as other armed actors. Despite significant diplomatic engagement, the parties to the conflict in Tigray have taken no meaningful steps to end hostilities or pursue a peaceful resolution of the political crisis. The United States condemns in the strongest terms the killings, forced removals, systemic sexual violence, and other human rights violations and abuses. We are equally appalled by the destruction of civilian property including water sources, hospitals, and medical facilities, taking place in Tigray. We call on the Ethiopian government to meet public commitments to hold accountable all those responsible for human rights violations and abuses, to protect civilians, and to ensure unhindered humanitarian access. We call for the Eritrean government to live up to its public commitment and immediately return its troops to internationally recognized Eritrean territory. Without an immediate cessation of hostilities and a rapid expansion of humanitarian access, current and significant food insecurity could lead to famine.
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Ethiopia delays national elections again as Tigray conflict continues

Ethiopia has again delayed its national elections amid ongoing violence in the country’s Tigray region, AP reports. Why it matters: The country previously postponed national elections, which would be the first major electoral test for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. They were then rescheduled for June 5. Officials have not set a new date.
Foreign Policyme-confidential.com

Addis Ababa rejects and qualifies US sanctions of inappropriate and unacceptable

This is a new milestone in U.S.-Ethiopia relations. Washington has decided to impose sanctions against Ethiopian and Eritrean officials. First there will be visa restrictions, followed by heavy financial sanctions, including in the areas of security and economic assistance. The U.S. accuses officials in both countries of failing to take meaningful steps to end hostilities in the Tigray region, almost seven months after the war began. The Ethiopian government immediately retaliated.
Worldinvesting.com

Ethiopia accuses United States of meddling over Tigray

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopia accused the United States on Monday of meddling in its affairs after Washington announced restrictions on economic and security assistance over alleged human rights abuses during the conflict in the northern Tigray region. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the restrictions were meant...
Sex CrimesPosted by
WDBO

UN official slams Ethiopia's arrests of displaced in Tigray

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — A U.N. official has condemned the arrests of scores of people displaced by the ongoing Tigray conflict, where fighting continues between the federal military and renegade forces. The arrests came amid widespread allegations of human rights violations, extrajudicial killings and rape by government soldiers and its...
WorldPosted by
Daily Herald

Mali's military releases transitional president and PM

BAMAKO, Mali -- Mali's military has released the transitional president and prime minister from detention, a top officer said Thursday. The release of President Bah N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane came after they resigned Wednesday in the presence of international arbitrators who were in the West African nation to mediate the political crisis, according to Maj. Baba Cisse.
Public Healthamerica.gov

U.S. Africa Command helps partners address security, COVID-19

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) is helping African nations counter security threats and respond to humanitarian crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Africa is home to 13 of the world’s 25 fastest-growing economies. But African nations also face security and humanitarian challenges from extremist groups, climate change, food shortages and disease threats. AFRICOM is partnering with African nations to address these challenges.
Politicsamerica.gov

Africa Day: U.S. partnerships with African nations endure

The United States is a strong partner with African nations, supporting public health and economic growth across the continent. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Akunna Cook told an Africa Day celebration May 25 that the Biden administration is committed to advancing America’s long-standing partnerships with African nations.
Foreign PolicyAsbarez News

U.S. Urges Baku to ‘Relocate Forces’ from Armenia Border; Moscow Calls for Diplomacy

France, U.N. express concern over escalation of Armenian border standoff. The United States specifically called on Azerbaijan to reelected its forces to the positions held on May 11, the day before Azerbaijani soldiers breached Armenia’s sovereign borders and advanced into the provinces of Syunik and Gegharkunik, where on Thursday six Armenian soldiers were taken hostage by Azerbaijan just two days after an Armenian soldier was killed by Azerbaijani forces.
AfricaVoice of America

UN Aid Chief: Ethiopia's Tigray at 'Serious Risk' of Famine

NEW YORK - The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that there is a serious risk of famine in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region if humanitarian assistance is not immediately scaled up. "It is clear that people living in the Tigray region are now facing significantly heightened food insecurity as a result...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Daily Herald

