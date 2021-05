Elia Einhorn was about to turn 21 years sober when he set out to fill a vacuum he’d noticed in the music world: There were few places sober musicians could turn to for day-to-day advice and help navigating a world where alcohol and drugs often flow freely. Addiction and recovery stories — both the triumphs and tragedies — are among the most common narratives in popular music, but Einhorn saw that, while there were resources like Alcoholics Anonymous and MusiCares that could help musicians get sober, more practical support was lacking.