Audio-only social media platform Clubhouse has been at the center of attention of the Internet since last year. While it enjoys a certain level of popularity, the network itself has been very limited in who it is able to reach. Clubhouse opened its doors to a few Android users last week but, in contrast to its pace in the past months, it is quickly expanding the app’s availability to everyone in the world. That is, presuming you already have an invitation to join the still exclusive club.