(West Union, IA) — The Iowa D-N-R is investigating a northeast Iowa fish kill near West Union. The D-N-R says it got a report of dead brown trout below a stormwater drain that flows into Otter Creek and found the fish kill extended at least one mile downstream. Fisheries staff say the trout are more sensitive to temperature changes and chemicals. The report came in around 3 p-m Wednesday and initial tests have not pointed investigators to any particular source of the kill.