Darren Stevens has cult following but 45-year-old is still underappreciated

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs with so much else in his life, fame came late in the day to Darren Stevens. The Kent all-rounder’s extraordinary innings of 190 against Glamorgan last Friday created a very modern sort of buzz, one that has really been possible only in recent years. For decades, an innings like Stevens’s would have existed largely in the imagination: a blur of numbers on a screen and two columns in the newspaper, rather than an actual lived memory. Now, via social media and the miracle of the YouTube livestream – hey, psst, stop what you’re doing and watch this – it can live in plain sight.

