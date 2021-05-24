Darren Stevens has cult following but 45-year-old is still underappreciated

If you’ve been reading the current edition of Tatler, you will have noticed the headline: “Exclusive: Stuart Broad is bowled over by new fiancée Mollie King in their first ever shoot and interview.” For non-subscribers (and there must be one or two reading this), you can buy a copy and read pages and pages about the “famously private” pair. It was less Posh and Becks and more Bosh and Decks in the day job for Broad as Nottinghamshire’s return to form continued with a third successive win (innings, innings and 310 runs the margins) – enough to go top of Group One by nine points.