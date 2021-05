Holidays abroad became legal again from England on 17 May, with many sun-starved travellers heading off to destinations on the government’s slender “green list”.This list of 12 “safe” countries, a random assortment of places around the world including Gibraltar, Israel and Australia, requires visitors to present a negative test before departure back to the UK and one post-arrival PCR test, with no self-isolation necessary (provided the second test is negative). However, whether these nations will admit British visitors is another issue entirely, and there will be certain hurdles to jump for entry, including providing negative PCR tests or proof of...