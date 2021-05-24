newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Mavs NBA Playoffs: How Maxi Kleber ‘Beat’ Kawhi in Clippers ‘Dunk Contest’

By Tomer Barazani
Posted by 
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8Avh_0a9TYCWy00

ESPN and the Los Angeles Clippers and most everybody else on social media who is caught up in fake machismo turned it into a meme: Kawhi Leonard dunked. ... and scored. Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber defended. ... and got "posterized.''

And then a trio of Clippers seemed to taunt the "defeated'' Kleber as he collected himself on the Staples Center floor.

Except ... Saturday’s Game 1 matchup between the Luka Doncic-led Mavs and Clippers was won by Dallas, 113-103. So what was the big deal?

“I’ve got dunked on before, so this is not going to affect the game,'' Kleber said. "It’s two points ...''

Yup. Two points. In a game Dallas won by 10 points.

Kleber isn't denying Leonard's impressive work, saying, “It was an amazing dunk ... But it’s not going to hold me back (from attempting to defend). ... I would do it every time.”

And in that sense, the "winner'' of the Game 1 "dunk contest'' was ... Maxi Kleber.

Now let's hear Mavs Talk:

Carlisle on Porzingis:

"I thought Porzingis was very patient. He's got a top-5 player in the world guarding him. That's how much respect they have for him, with Kawhi Leonard."

Doncic on ESPN following the win:

"I forgot how much it's fun to play in the playoffs."

Porzingis on his off night:

"I had an off night tonight, and we were still able to get the win. ... I'm sure they're going to make some adjustments, but we're also going to get better."

Finney-Smith on Ivica Zubac guarding him throughout Game 1:

"I think either me or Maxi is going to be happy when he's guarding because we're going to get shots."

Maxi on that dunk and the taunting:

“I think the stare-down should have been a technical foul in my opinion, but that’s not my decision. But I didn’t really care. I get up and I try to keep playing, and we kept playing. Stuff like that happens.”

Game 2 is set to tip off on Tuesday, May 24 at 9:30 p.m. CST.

CONTINUE READING: Mavs Step Back LIVE: Doncic Delivers In Game 1 Win Over Clippers

DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
73
Followers
258
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Maxi Kleber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Staples Center#Mavs Nba#Espn#The Los Angeles Clippers#Mavs Talk#Dunk Contest#Playing#Yup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Questionable vs. Wizards

Kleber is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Wizards due to right lower leg soreness, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports. Kleber had recently been dealing with a back injury, but he picked up a new leg injury during Thursday's contest against the Pistons. Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is also questionable for Saturday.
NBACBS Sports

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Cleared to play

Kleber (lower leg) will play Saturday against the Wizards. With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out, Kleber could see an expanded role provided he's feeling healthy enough to play extended minutes. Over Kleber's past 11 appearances, he's averaged 5.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25.0 minutes.
NBAfantasypros.com

Maxi Kleber (back) will be available to play vs. Pistons on Thursday

Kleber suited up for the Mavericks' last game against the Warriors but was previously questionable with a lower back bruise. Fantasy managers can opt to insert Kleber into lineups as a salary-saving option with increased value due to Dorian Finney-Smith (leg) doubtful to play along with All-Star Luka Doncic (elbow) as well. He can be plugged into your lineups with a solid floor at $4,000 on FanDuel during Thursday's six-game slate.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Kristaps Porzingis returns for Dallas after missing last seven games

Marc Stein: The Mavs say Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) will be available to play tonight against New Orleans after missing seven consecutive games. Tim MacMahon: Kristaps Porzingis will be on a minutes restriction in his return after missing an extended stretch due to right knee soreness, but Rick Carlisle declined to reveal the specific limit.
NBASportsGrid

Kristaps Porzingis and JJ Redick Out, Maxi Kleber Probable vs. Wizards Saturday

The Dallas Mavericks will be without their second-leading scorer as they attempt to jockey for a guaranteed playoff spot when they take on the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Kristaps Porzingis will miss his fourth of five games tonight with a sore right knee. The 20.2 points per game scorer played just 21 minutes in Thursday’s 115-105 win in Detroit following a three-game absence. Saturday will mark the 23rd game missed by the 7’3″ center this season as the Mavs will play it safe with his surgically-repaired knee on the front end of a back-t0-back.
NBAfantasypros.com

FanDuel NBA DFS Strategy Advice: Saturday (5/1)

Time is winding down in the regular season for the NBA, but that isn’t stopping us degenerates from playing NBA DFS. With it being weekend basketball, weird things are certain to happen on Saturday, with players likely being rested or ruled out for various reasons. Being able to navigate the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Maxi Kleber out multiple games: Should fans panic?

The Dallas Mavericks have eight games left in the regular season and each one is massive in the playoff picture. They are trying to avoid the play-in tournament by finishing inside the top six in the Western Conference. Spots five through seven were tied on Monday morning. The Lakers won and Portland lost yesterday, but the margins remain slim for Dallas. They are going to have to do it shorthanded too.
NBAPosted by
DFW Community News

Mavericks missing Maxi as ‘unlucky’ year continues

Before Tuesday’s visit to Miami, Mavericks’ coach Rick Carlisle said Maxi Kleber has fought through an unlucky season. And, speaking strictly from a medical point of view, he’s right. Kleber was out against the Heat and “likely the next two or three games,” Carlisle said, to take some stress off...
NBACBS Sports

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Remains out Sunday

Kleber (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers. Kleber will miss a fourth consecutive game due to Achilles soreness. Dorian Finney-Smith and Nicolo Melli could see increased minutes once again.
NBAHastings Tribune

Mavericks hope Kristaps Porzingis will return for Wednesday’s game vs. New Orleans

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said following Monday’s practice in Memphis that Kristaps Porzingis will not play on Tuesday against the Grizzlies, but that the plan is for him return and play Wednesday’s home game against New Orleans. Carlisle said that both Porzingis and forward Maxi Kleber (right Achilles soreness) practiced...
NBAYardbarker

Rick Carlisle: 'Precarious' Dallas Mavs Injury Status For Kleber, Porzingis

With the NBA playoffs approaching, the Dallas Mavericks have managed to rack up wins despite dealing with injuries to key players, including Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber. With just five games remaining, the Mavericks are running out of regular season games to get injured players back onto the court and...
NBACBS Sports

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Limited role in return

Kleber (Achilles) tallied three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Mavericks' 133-104 loss to the Grizzlies. Back in action after a four-game absence, Kleber was limited to a minor reserve role as the Mavericks attempted to ease him back in. He doesn't appear on track to sit out the second half of the Mavs' back-to-back set Wednesday versus the Pelicans, but Kleber won't necessarily see his minutes pick up in a significant way. The Mavericks could get Kristaps Porzingis (knee) back from a seven-game hiatus, which would leave less playing time to go around for the likes of Kleber, Dwight Powell, Willie Cauley-Stein and Nicolo Melli.
NBAMavs Moneyball

3 things to watch for as the Mavericks face the Pelicans

The Dallas Mavericks (40-29) are winners of 10 of their last 13 games and seem to finally be approaching full strength as they close in on the playoffs. The sixth-seeded Mavericks sit even with the fifth-seeded Portland TrailBlazers, and 1.5 games above the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers (currently in action against the Knicks) in the standings. Even after Dallas got a wire-to-wire ass kicking by the Grizzlies, they still essentially control their own destiny from this point forward.
NBACBS Sports

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Does 'well' in contact practice

Kleber (Achilles) did "well" in parts of Wednesday's contact practice, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Kleber seems relatively close to making a return, though it's not clear whether he'll be ready for Game 1 against the Clippers on Saturday. If he's out, there should be more minutes available for Nicolo Melli.
NBAMavs Moneyball

Maxi Kleber’s playoff availability could be uncertain

Tuesday afternoon, Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle addressed the media after the team’s practice and gave an update on Maxi Kleber. Listening to Carlisle, it sounds like Kleber’s status for the upcoming playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers could be uncertain. “He’s making some progress,” Carlisle said. “He...